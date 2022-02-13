FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Trading Down 1.3%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)’s share price was down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.33 and last traded at $33.33. Approximately 57,042 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDEC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

