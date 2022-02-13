Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FUTU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Futu by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Futu by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Futu by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $45.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.26. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $202.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). The firm had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BOCOM International lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.