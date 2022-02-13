FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Silvercorp Metals Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.10 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

SVM opened at C$4.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$797.98 million and a PE ratio of 17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.95 and a 1 year high of C$8.40.

In other news, Senior Officer Yong-Jae Kim sold 7,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$37,369.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$150,300. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.68, for a total value of C$93,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,733,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,846,492.40. Insiders have sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $219,839 in the last three months.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.84%.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

