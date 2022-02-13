FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vimeo, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vimeo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.37). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vimeo’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VMEO. Cowen cut shares of Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vimeo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Vimeo stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25. Vimeo has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,572,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,117,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,716,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,475,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,604,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

