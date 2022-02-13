FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lexington Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.80.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LXP. Evercore ISI downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE:LXP opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,309,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,443,000 after purchasing an additional 130,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,719,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,343,000 after purchasing an additional 431,917 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.