GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) Achieves Market Cap of $1.15 Million

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (CURRENCY:GOZ) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $335,247.00 worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002447 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00044822 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.38 or 0.06882115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,481.95 or 0.99804754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00048268 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00049291 BTC.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Coin Profile

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token

