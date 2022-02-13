Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

GLMD stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

