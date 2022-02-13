Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

GLMD stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.