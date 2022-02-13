Game.com (GTC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.67 Million

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Game.com has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $47,061.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Game.com coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Game.com has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00037912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00105649 BTC.

Game.com Coin Profile

GTC is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official website is game.com . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

