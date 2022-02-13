GB Group (LON:GBG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $601.00

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 601 ($8.13) and last traded at GBX 606 ($8.19), with a volume of 41011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 614 ($8.30).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.85) target price on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.79) target price on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.52) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.54) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.85) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.62).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 684.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 801.50. The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 46.72.

In related news, insider David A. Rasche acquired 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.32) per share, with a total value of £49,550.55 ($67,005.48). Also, insider David A. Rasche acquired 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.70) per share, for a total transaction of £29,726.82 ($40,198.54). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,591 shares of company stock worth $17,701,869.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

