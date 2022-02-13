GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDIFF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$66.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins cut their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDIFF opened at $44.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.99. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

