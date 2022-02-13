Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Cut to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf cut shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GECFF has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gecina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Gecina from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.50.

Get Gecina alerts:

GECFF stock opened at $119.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.27. Gecina has a 52 week low of $119.10 and a 52 week high of $163.00.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.