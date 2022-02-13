Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $119.10

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $119.10 and last traded at $119.10, with a volume of 29 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.70.

A number of research firms have commented on GECFF. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Gecina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.27.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

