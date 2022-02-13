Gemini Dollar Hits Market Cap of $266.26 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $266.26 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00037912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00105649 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

GUSD is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 266,973,572 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

