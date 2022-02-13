General L.P. Standard Purchases 2,500 Shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $14,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, General L.P. Standard bought 1,600 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $9,008.00.

On Monday, February 7th, General L.P. Standard purchased 4,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $25,921.00.

On Friday, February 4th, General L.P. Standard purchased 7,991 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $40,514.37.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, General L.P. Standard purchased 2,100 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $11,907.00.

On Monday, January 31st, General L.P. Standard purchased 1,600 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $8,176.00.

On Friday, January 28th, General L.P. Standard purchased 1,700 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $8,466.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, General L.P. Standard purchased 4,210 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $22,186.70.

On Monday, January 24th, General L.P. Standard acquired 10,479 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $54,805.17.

On Thursday, January 20th, General L.P. Standard acquired 2,723 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $17,045.98.

On Tuesday, January 18th, General L.P. Standard acquired 8,325 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $49,284.00.

NASDAQ MDIA opened at $5.58 on Friday. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaCo during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MediaCo by 117.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaCo in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaCo in the second quarter worth $42,000.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

