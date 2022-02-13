Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,093,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Gentex were worth $68,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 879.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,776 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $44,543,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Gentex by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,753,000 after purchasing an additional 792,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gentex by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,008,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,368,000 after purchasing an additional 325,963 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 630,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,864,000 after purchasing an additional 305,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of GNTX opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.