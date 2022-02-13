Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,813,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,664 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Dynavax Technologies worth $34,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

