Geode Capital Management LLC Has $33.85 Million Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.79% of Banner worth $33,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Banner by 131.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after buying an additional 146,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Banner by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,126,000 after purchasing an additional 119,822 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Banner by 110.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,523 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Banner by 50.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 109,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 181.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 110,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Banner news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

BANR opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.24. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

BANR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

