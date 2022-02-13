Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,998 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 747,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Glaukos worth $36,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 232.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after buying an additional 109,457 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Glaukos by 105,258.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Glaukos by 36.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at about $961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GKOS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

