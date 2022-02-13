Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 844,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.84% of PRA Group worth $35,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRAA. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group by 46,947.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,043,000 after buying an additional 1,232,366 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PRA Group by 97.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,944,000 after buying an additional 1,088,315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PRA Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,281,000 after buying an additional 230,614 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PRA Group by 451.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 116,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 165.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 112,168 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,916 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

PRAA opened at $45.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.35.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

