Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,664,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of Leslie’s worth $34,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Leslie’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Leslie’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Leslie’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $20.63 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

LESL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

