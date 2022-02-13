Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 35,433 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Brinker International worth $36,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 8.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EAT opened at $41.11 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on EAT shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.68.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

