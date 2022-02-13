Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Short Interest Down 64.5% in January

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of GDLLF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.92. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,772. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. Geodrill has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Get Geodrill alerts:

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.