Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Short Interest Down 64.5% in January

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of GDLLF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.92. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,772. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. Geodrill has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.45.
About Geodrill
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geodrill (GDLLF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.