Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. Gevo has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $702.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth $164,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 646.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 112,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 297.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gevo by 743.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 604,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

