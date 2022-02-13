GigCapital5 Inc (NYSE:GIA) Short Interest Update

GigCapital5 Inc (NYSE:GIA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the January 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of GIA remained flat at $$9.94 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 42,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,545. GigCapital5 has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigCapital5 stock. RPO LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital5 Inc (NYSE:GIA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000. RPO LLC owned about 1.02% of GigCapital5 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

GigCapital5 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigCapital5 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

