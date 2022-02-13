Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIL. Desjardins reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cfra upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$49.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.62 billion and a PE ratio of 15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$32.99 and a 52 week high of C$55.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

