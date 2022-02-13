Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 119,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gladstone Land by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,706,000 after purchasing an additional 104,705 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG increased its position in Gladstone Land by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 544,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 200,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Gladstone Land by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 64,750 shares during the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAND traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,289. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -154.29%.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

