Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Short Interest Update

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 5,900.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 120.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Glanbia stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. Glanbia has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

