Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. Glatfelter has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glatfelter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

