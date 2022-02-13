Glazer Capital LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Context Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 98.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 55,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $3,472,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 2.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 38.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vickers Vantage Corp. I alerts:

Shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.