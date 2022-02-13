Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Update

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,217,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GDSI remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 190,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,548. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Global Digital Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09.
Global Digital Solutions Company Profile
