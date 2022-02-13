Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Update

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,217,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GDSI remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 190,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,548. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Global Digital Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

Get Global Digital Solutions alerts:

Global Digital Solutions Company Profile

Global Digital Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Digital Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Digital Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.