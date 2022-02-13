Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.450-$9.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.42 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion.Global Payments also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.45 to $9.67 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.60.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $146.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.98. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

