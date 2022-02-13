Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.45 to $9.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.42 billion to $8.50, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion.Global Payments also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.450-$9.670 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Global Payments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.60.

GPN stock opened at $146.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.08 and its 200 day moving average is $148.98. Global Payments has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

