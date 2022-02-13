Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Up 166.7% in January

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of EFAS opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $16.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%.
