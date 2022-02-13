Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Short Interest Update

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 137.9% from the January 15th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 269,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 113,365 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

Shares of Goal Acquisitions stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Goal Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.