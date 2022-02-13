Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $8.75 Million Stock Position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,589 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Generation Bio worth $8,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 106,527 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,225,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,761,000 after purchasing an additional 289,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,141,000 after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Shares of GBIO opened at $4.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28. Generation Bio Co. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $41.86. The company has a market cap of $279.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.07.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GBIO shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.