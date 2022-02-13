Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Xperi worth $9,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after buying an additional 271,577 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,886,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after buying an additional 207,312 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 464,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after buying an additional 173,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 3,434.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 160,445 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xperi news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPER has been the subject of several analyst reports. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Xperi stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.71. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

