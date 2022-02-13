Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,718 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Progress Software worth $8,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,724,000 after acquiring an additional 568,089 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,644,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 10.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,164,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,305,000 after acquiring an additional 114,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,124,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,300,000 after acquiring an additional 37,380 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

