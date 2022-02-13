Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,645 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $9,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.89. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $79.19.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.