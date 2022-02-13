Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 411 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,742,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,049,000 after purchasing an additional 730,744 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,016,000 after purchasing an additional 89,327 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,523.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 64,928 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $92.60 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.09.
