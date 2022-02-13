Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 73,032 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 421,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 73,032 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.10% of Caleres worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Caleres by 41.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,386,000 after acquiring an additional 33,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the third quarter worth about $823,000. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 254.6% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 80,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 57,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,911,000 after buying an additional 309,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $22.53 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $858.17 million, a P/E ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

CAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $506,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

