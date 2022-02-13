Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) Shares Sold by Fortress Investment Group LLC

Fortress Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,455 shares during the period. Gores Guggenheim comprises 0.4% of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fortress Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Gores Guggenheim worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GGPI opened at $11.25 on Friday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.