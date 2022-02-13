Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 283.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $165.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.09 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.52.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.31.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

