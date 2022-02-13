Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in ANSYS by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.27.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $319.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.55 and its 200-day moving average is $369.29.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

