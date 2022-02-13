Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 3,453 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,997,000 after acquiring an additional 190,399 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,379,000 after acquiring an additional 818,513 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,724,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $175,245,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,316,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $107.22 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.10 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Several research firms have commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

