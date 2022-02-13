Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Gap Down to $6.35

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $6.05. Grab shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 204,249 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRAB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $1,373,168,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $53,872,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $43,372,000. Chubb Ltd acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $45,234,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $23,148,000. 27.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

