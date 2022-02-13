Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Gray Television by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter worth $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 501.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Shares of GTN opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.