Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.66 and last traded at $22.59. Approximately 5,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 51,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

GTBAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Great Bear Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Great Bear Resources in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, downgraded Great Bear Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

