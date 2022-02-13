Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Greene County Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 26.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Shares of GCBC stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. Greene County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greene County Bancorp by 50.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the second quarter worth $430,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 48,200.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

