Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.05 by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.18. 273,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,630. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.73 and a 200 day moving average of $183.26. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $141.79 and a 12 month high of $212.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $1,005,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Group 1 Automotive stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.20.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

