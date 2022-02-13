Growth DeFi Tops 1-Day Volume of $70,432.00 (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Growth DeFi has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $70,432.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.83 or 0.00034970 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Growth DeFi Coin Profile

Growth DeFi (GRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,577 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

